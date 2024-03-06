Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 8,018 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

