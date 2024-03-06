Earnest Partners LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.