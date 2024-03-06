Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of WDS opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

