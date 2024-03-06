Earnest Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $5,302,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $2,615,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $112.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

