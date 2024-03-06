Earnest Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 562,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 510,617 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

