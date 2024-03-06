Earnest Partners LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,126,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

