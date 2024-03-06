Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

