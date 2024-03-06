Earnest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,138,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

