Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $298.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

