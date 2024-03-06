Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,145,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,862,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 893,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

