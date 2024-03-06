Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NWE opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.