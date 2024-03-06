Element Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

