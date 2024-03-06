Element Capital Management LLC Has $876,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

