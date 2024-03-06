Element Capital Management LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

