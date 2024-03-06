Element Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 5.01% of Kellanova worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE K opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.