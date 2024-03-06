Element Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,653 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,741 shares valued at $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.