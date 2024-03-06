Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $486,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $781.85. 819,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $682.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.32 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.