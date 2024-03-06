ELIS (XLS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.26 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $38,225.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00023740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00015046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.95 or 0.99879743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00144606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05401724 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $563.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

