Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

