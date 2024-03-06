EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

EOG traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 1,381,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,664. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.