Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

CNTB stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Articles

