Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
CNTB stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84.
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
