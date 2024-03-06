Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.70.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.92 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

