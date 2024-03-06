Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($1.34) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,324 shares of company stock worth $2,799,034 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

