Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $157.57 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $157.57 million and approximately $859,849.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,999.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00607850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00126481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00219071 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00148710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,811,742 coins and its circulating supply is 73,812,732 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

