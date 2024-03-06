Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $455.12 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,788.89 or 0.05672606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $455.12 billion and approximately $50.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00059883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00021337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,119,794 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

