European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.87. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 261,914 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center Trading Up 16.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,126,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 642,726 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after buying an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,279,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after buying an additional 77,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

