Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.