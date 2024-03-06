Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

