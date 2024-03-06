Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.07 and a twelve month high of $162.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $134.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

