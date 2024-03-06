Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

