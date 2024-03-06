Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

