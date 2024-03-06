Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

