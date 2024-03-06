Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

