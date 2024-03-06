Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

