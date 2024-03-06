Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Costamare worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

