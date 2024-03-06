Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $205.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.51 and a twelve month high of $211.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,638,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

