Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $543,000 Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,889,000.

PHINIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PHIN opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

