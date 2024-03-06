Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.