Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $56,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 1.2 %

EQT stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.