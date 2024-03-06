EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVgo Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVGO
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.