EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVgo Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.50. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 352,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

