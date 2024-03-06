Extendicare (EXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

