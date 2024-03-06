Extendicare (EXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXE opened at C$6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.64.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on EXE
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.