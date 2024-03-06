Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,140 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FSS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,244. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

