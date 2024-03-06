FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
FGI Industries Trading Down 30.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGIWW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
FGI Industries Company Profile
