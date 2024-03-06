FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,570,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 28,010,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $25,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,949 shares of company stock worth $214,102 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 51.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 695,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 235,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 219.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 236,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.99 million, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

