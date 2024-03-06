Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 947,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
