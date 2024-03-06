Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 947,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finance Of America Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 35.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.