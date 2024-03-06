Financial Analysis: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Land and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 W. P. Carey 2 7 1 0 1.90

W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $65.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gladstone Land pays out -207.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.14 $14.56 million ($0.27) -48.04 W. P. Carey $1.74 billion 7.13 $708.33 million $3.30 17.21

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 16.11% 1.99% 1.03% W. P. Carey 40.68% 7.78% 3.80%

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Gladstone Land on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

