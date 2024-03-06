First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Head-To-Head Survey

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 31.29% 20.38% 1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.51 $40.86 million $7.09 4.88

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats First Republic Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

