First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.50

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

