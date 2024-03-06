First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Position Lowered by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF comprises 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.72% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.