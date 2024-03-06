Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $30.36. Foot Locker shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 5,491,164 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Foot Locker Stock Down 30.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

