Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,506,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

F opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

